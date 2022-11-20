Nagpur police dog Rani dies
A dog attached to Nagpur city police, which helped solve several crimes, has died at the age of nine years and eight months, an official said on Sunday.Rani, a Labrador, was inducted into the force in 2013 from the Dog Training Centre in Shivajinagar in Pune, he said.The canine died on Saturday. It was laid to rest with full honours at the police headquarters in Takli.
A dog attached to Nagpur city police, which helped solve several crimes, has died at the age of nine years and eight months, an official said on Sunday.
Rani, a Labrador, was inducted into the force in 2013 from the Dog Training Centre in Shivajinagar in Pune, he said.
''The canine died on Saturday. It was laid to rest with full honours at the police headquarters in Takli. DCP Ashwini Patil laid a wreath on behalf of the force and a squad reversed arms as a mark of respect,'' he said.
