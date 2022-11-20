Left Menu

MP: Three booked for cutting birthday cake with illegal pistol in Bhind

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 20-11-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 18:54 IST
An offence was registered against a village sarpanch and two others for allegedly cutting a cake with a country-made pistol during a birthday celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district and live streaming it on social media, police said on Sunday. The alleged incident took place in Gona Haridaspura village on November 16, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Arvind Shah said.

The village sarpanch allegedly live streamed the celebrations on Facebook while cutting the cake with an illegal country-made pistol, the official said.

An offence was registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the three accused, he said, adding that the illegal weapon and two cartridges were seized from them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

