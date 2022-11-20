Left Menu

Four quintal ganja seized in Assam, two held

Two persons were arrested on Sunday after four quintal of ganja was recovered from their possession in Assams Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Karbi Anglong police and the Central Reserve Police Force intercepted a truck and recovered the contraband from a hidden chamber of the vehicle, he said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-11-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 19:49 IST
Two persons were arrested on Sunday after four quintal of ganja was recovered from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Karbi Anglong police and the Central Reserve Police Force intercepted a truck and recovered the contraband from a hidden chamber of the vehicle, he said. ''Early in the morning today, @karbianglongpol along with @crpfindia C 20 BN staff intercepted a truck and seized 4 quintal Ganja hidden in a modified secret chamber. Two accused apprehended,'' Sarma tweeted.

He congratulated the police for the recovery.

