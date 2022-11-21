Ukraine says Russians pounding frontline positions with artillery

Left Menu

Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian positions with artillery fire and in the eastern region alone launched almost 400 strikes on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address. Russia withdrew its forces from the southern city of Kherson this month and moved some of them to reinforce positions in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, an industrial area known as the Donbas.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 03:27 IST
Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian positions with artillery fire and in the eastern region alone launched almost 400 strikes on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.

Russia withdrew its forces from the southern city of Kherson this month and moved some of them to reinforce positions in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, an industrial area known as the Donbas. "The fiercest battles, as before, are in the Donetsk region. Although there were fewer attacks today due to worsening weather, the amount of Russian shelling unfortunately remains extremely high," Zelenskiy said.

"In the Luhansk region, we are slowly moving forward while fighting. As of now, there have been almost 400 artillery attacks in the east since the start of the day," he continued. Zelenskiy also said troops in the south were "consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers" but gave no details.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's administration, said late on Sunday that Russian forces fired at a residential building in the Kherson region, in southern Ukraine. "There may be people under the rubble. Emergency services are working at the scene," Tymoshenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

The region's recently retaken capital, the Kherson city, remains without electricity, running water or heating. Kyiv said on Saturday that about 60 Russian soldiers had been killed in a long-range artillery attack in the south, the second time in four days that Ukraine has claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. (Reporting in Ottawa by David Ljunggren; Additional reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)

