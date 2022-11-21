Harris says U.S. and Philippines ties long and enduring
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday after meeting Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr that the relationship between the two countries was long and enduring and American commitment unwavering.
After the meeting at the presidential palace, Marcos also said that ties between the countries remained strong and important.
