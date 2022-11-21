Order terminating 254 Asst. Profs. of colleges run by PachaiYappa's Trust challenged

The recent order of a single judge directing the Pachaiyappa's Trust to terminate the services of 254 Assistant Professors working in its various colleges was challenged in an appeal on Monday.

A division bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, before which the appeal from the aggrieved candidates (Asst. Professors) came up for an urgent hearing on Monday, adjourned it till Friday (November 25) for elaborate arguments.

While allowing two writ petitions from R Prema Latha and six others, who alleged irregularities in the appointments, Justice S M Subramaniam on November 17 this year had directed the Pachaiyappa's Trust to terminate the services of the 254 assistant professors from service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)