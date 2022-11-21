Left Menu

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank

Palestinian media identified the man as 18-year-old Mahmoud al-Saadi.The Israeli army said it carried out arrest raids across the West Bank on Monday. It said its soldiers apprehended three suspects.During an arrest in Burqin, a town near Jenin, it said its troops came under fire, and shot back.

PTI | Jerseydale | Updated: 21-11-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 17:13 IST
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday that Israeli forces shot and killed a young man near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The ministry said in a statement that the man died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Palestinian media identified the man as 18-year-old Mahmoud al-Saadi.

The Israeli army said it carried out arrest raids across the West Bank on Monday. It said its soldiers apprehended three suspects.

During an arrest in Burqin, a town near Jenin, it said its troops came under fire, and shot back. It said its troops confirmed a hit.

The violence was the latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has killed more than 130 Palestinians this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006.

Israel says its almost nightly arrest raids in the West Bank — which began after Palestinian attacks killed 19 Israelis last spring — are needed to dismantle militant networks at a time when Palestinian security forces are unable or unwilling to do so.

The Palestinians say the raids undermine their security forces and are aimed at cementing Israel's open-ended 55-year occupation of lands they want for their hoped-for state.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been rounded up in such raids, with many placed in so-called administrative detention, which allows Israel to hold them without trial or charge.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and has since maintained a military occupation over the territory and settled more than 500,000 people there.

The Palestinians seek the territory, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, for their hoped-for independent state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022