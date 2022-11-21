Left Menu

Mehrauli killing: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help

Delhi Police has recovered a human jaw during searches for the remains of Shraddha Walkar and approached a dentist here in a bid to ascertain whether it is of the 27-year-old murder victim.The dentist, who did not wish to be named, said he wanted more information to arrive at a conclusion.The police came today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 17:55 IST
Mehrauli killing: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has recovered a human jaw during searches for the remains of Shraddha Walkar and approached a dentist here in a bid to ascertain whether it is of the 27-year-old murder victim.

The dentist, who did not wish to be named, said he wanted more information to arrive at a conclusion.

''The police came today. They had a picture of the jaw which they recovered during investigation. I asked them to get an X-ray from the Mumbai-based doctor who treated the woman, for a root canal treatment or so. Without X-ray, it is very difficult to identify,'' he said.

Walkar moved from Mumbai to Delhi with Aaftab Amin Poonawala (28) earlier this year and they were staying at a flat in South Delhi's Mehrauli.

At the flat, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them across the city over several days.

Police had on Sunday found parts of a skull and some bones in a nearby forest area. As part of their search operation to recover more remains, a pond in South Delhi's Maidangarhi is also being drained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022