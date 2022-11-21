College principal booked for stalking after women students complain, he says it's revenge

A government college principal in Rajasthan's Dausa district has been booked on charges of stalking following a complaint filed by women students, police said on Monday. Vimal Kumar Mahawar, principal of the government college in Bandikul, said the students filed the complaint as revenge following action taken by him for disrupting a government officer on duty and damaging public property. The college administration, he told reporters, had recently filed a complaint against a few women students, including the student union vice president. The women filed their complaint at the Bandikui police station for indecent behaviour and passing remarks following which a case under IPC Section 354-D (stalking) was registered, Sub-Inspector Virendra Singh said.

