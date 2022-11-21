Left Menu

Six of family, including four children, found dead in Rajasthan

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:14 IST
Six of family, including four children, found dead in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their four children were found dead at their residence in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Monday, police said.

Prima facie it appears that the family head, Prakash alias Pappu Gameti, strangulated his wife and their children before dying by suicide at their home in Jhadoli village, said Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when Prakash's brother went to his house. He informed the family's neighbours and the police were called in, officials said.

The bodies of Prakash and his three sons -- Ganesh (5), Pushkar (4) and Roshan (2) -- were found hanging from the ceiling of the house, while those of his wife Durga and four-month-old son Gangaram were lying on a bed, the police said.

Prakash used to work in Gujarat and had returned to Udaipur some time back. His financial condition was not good, the police said, adding that his father had also died by suicide in the past.

Police sources said Prakash used to do petty work and was mentally disturbed for the past three-four months.

He used to frequently visit an exorcist as he believed that he was facing problems in life due to evil spirits, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

