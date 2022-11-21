PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to act as force multiplier in developing infrastructural facilities in North East region: RM

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh stated that Government-accelerated Development Initiatives in North East have transformed 'Look East policy' into 'Act East Policy', leading to all round developments in the Northeast region, enabling all the states to improve trade with South East Asian Nations. He was addressing the two-day conclave on the theme 'Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region (NER) in Nation Building', organized by Indian Army and State Governments of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur & Nagaland as well as North Eastern Zone Cultural Council (NEZCC) at Guwahati, through a video message.

Raksha Mantri said that Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Master Plan would act as force multiplier in developing infrastructural facilities in North East region. "Whether it is road construction, expansion of railways or improvement of waterways, through Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti, we are committed to strengthen the pace of development. We have also made a lot of progress in the field of energy. We have ensured the progress in Solar and Hydel Projects, and have done the work of providing electricity in every nook and corner."

Underlining the Telecom revolution made by India by joining select countries where 5G facilities have been introduced, Raksha Mantri assured the people of expanding the IT and TELECOM facilities to every nook and corner of the North Eastern states. "This will ensure economic development, good governance and public welfare. I have full faith that due to the hardworking nature of the young generation of North East, and the facilities given by the government for Ease of Doing Business, the North East region is moving towards a golden future', Raksha Mantri said.

Raksha Mantri further said that building of New India can be possible only with Bold Policy Reforms, World Class Infrastructure and Top Class Talent. "Through health, education, environment, sports, rural development, employment and small-scale industries, we are committed to the development of each and every citizen of the North East. The efforts of the people of the North East have a very important role to play in the motto of our government, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'".

Paying tribute to valour and bravery of many heroes and heroines of North-Eastern region, the Raksha Mantri remembered the way the great commander Lachit Borphukan led the Ahom army in the Battle of Saraighat, against the Mughals. Maniram Dewan's sacrifice to free Assam from British rule during the revolt of 1857, Bir Tikendrajit Singh, who led the Manipuri army in 1890, Moze Riba Nag of Arunachal Pradesh, and Rani Gaidinliu of Manipur who gave British Army good fight, etc. are unforgettable. "I salute Khasi chief U Tirot Sing of Meghalaya, who was a skilled fighter of guerrilla warfare. I bow down to Veer Sengya Sambudhan Phonglo, who led the Cachar rebellion. Similarly, I also bow down to Rani Ropuillani of Mizoram", said Shri Rajnath Singh.

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, Indian Army, under the aegis of HQ Eastern Command organized a two-day Conclave on the theme of 'Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region (NER) in Nation Building' on 20 & 21 Nov 2022 at Guwahati with an aim to highlight contribution of NER towards nation building, felicitate Veer Naris and showcase North eastern culture. It provides opportunity to spread awareness about the role of unsung heroes of NER in India's struggle for independence.

As part of the celebration, the brave Veer Naris of NER were felicitated during a special event on 20 November 2022 at Narangi Military Station. About 100 Veer Naris attended the first of its kind outreach program. Other events included weapons/equipment display and adventure activities display by Armed Forces, fusion band concert, medley of cultural performances from NER, special performance by local pop bands, an extravagant Musical Theatrical followed by first ever Drone Show at Guwahati.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita and other dignitaries were also present in the conclave.

