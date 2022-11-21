Delhi Excise dept raids birthday party for serving liquor sans permit, man held

Left Menu

Delhis Excise department has arrested a man from South Delhis Asola Bhati mines area following a raid at a birthday party where alcohol was being served without liquor licence, officials said on Monday.The Excise Intelligence Bureau EIB has also seized over 65 bottles of high-end liquor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 20:01 IST
Delhi's Excise department has arrested a man from South Delhi's Asola Bhati mines area following a raid at a birthday party where alcohol was being served without liquor licence, officials said on Monday.

The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) has also seized over 65 bottles of high-end liquor. The seized liquor was meant for sale in Haryana, they said.

The raid was conducted at a farmhouse located in Asola Bhatti Mines on Thursday, officials said, adding that the accused has been identified as Rohit Khandelwal, a resident of Model Town here. ''On searching the farmhouse, a total of 66 bottles of high-end liquor and nine pints of beer were recovered. A case was registered against the organizer of the party and the owner of the farm house,'' an official statement said. The seized liquor bottles include 19 bottles of Chivas Regal four bottles of Grey Goose Vodka, nine bottles of Beluga Noble Russian vodka, two bottles of Absolut vodka, five bottles of Jacob's Creek among others. Two bottles of Camino tequila, Bacardi Carta Blanca white rum, Bombay Sapphire gin, Jack Daniel's, Jagermeister and Johnie Walker Black Label were also recovered, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

