Nagpur: Unit making duplicate tobacco products busted

A manufacturing unit making duplicate tobacco products was busted in Saoner area of Nagpur, and 347 kilograms of raw materials worth Rs 16.22 lakh were seized, a police official said on Monday.

The man running the unit in a farm in Weltur, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, is absconding, the Khapa police station official added.

''He used to procure packets of a known tobacco brand, put low quality ingredients, reseal the pouches and sell it. Two labourers have been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Food Safety and Standards Act,'' the official said.

