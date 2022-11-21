Left Menu

Rajasthan: Woman jumps into water tank along with infant son, both die

A woman and her 10-month-old son died after she allegedly jumped into a water tank in a farm here, police said on Monday. Police said the incident took place on Sunday night.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:36 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman and her 10-month-old son died after she allegedly jumped into a water tank in a farm here, police said on Monday. Police said the incident took place on Sunday night. The incident came to light when the woman's husband did not find them, police said The couple had married four years back and used to live on the farm, police said.

''Reasons for the suicide are not clear and the matter is being probed further,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

