Left Menu

Infinity Q founder, once claiming $3 bln assets, pleads guilty to fraud

The founder of Infinity Q Capital Management, a New York firm accused of inflating assets by over $1 billion to collect more fees, pleaded guilty on Monday to securities fraud. James Velissaris, 38, of Atlanta, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan, averting a scheduled Nov. 28 trial.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 04:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 04:28 IST
Infinity Q founder, once claiming $3 bln assets, pleads guilty to fraud

The founder of Infinity Q Capital Management, a New York firm accused of inflating assets by over $1 billion to collect more fees, pleaded guilty on Monday to securities fraud.

James Velissaris, 38, of Atlanta, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan, averting a scheduled Nov. 28 trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his scheduled March 3, 2023 sentencing, mirroring recommended federal guidelines, though he could get much less.

Lawyers for the defendant did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Prosecutors said Velissaris misled investors and regulators by promising to fairly value over-the-counter derivative positions that comprised much of a mutual fund and hedge fund he ran and which purportedly contained $3 billion of assets.

Velissaris instead mismarked many holdings, sometimes inflating their values to "impossible" levels, and concealed the mismarking from auditors by falsifying term sheets, prosecutors said. He was also accused of obstructing a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe by submitting altered documents to hide the mismarking.

The defendant "lied to his investors in order to line his own pockets with inflated fees," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan said in a statement. "Velissaris will now be held accountable." Earlier this month, the SEC tentatively settled civil charges against the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha mutual fund, and asked a judge to appoint a special master to oversee its liquidation.

Before suspending redemptions in February 2021, the fund reported $1.73 billion of assets. A subsequent review found that some assets were overvalued by more than 30%. The case is U.S. v. Velissaris, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-cr-00105.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
2
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
3
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022