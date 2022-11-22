Left Menu

U.S. says continues to oppose any military action destabilizing Syria

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 07:54 IST
U.S. says continues to oppose any military action destabilizing Syria
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States continues to oppose any military action that destabilizes the situation in Syria, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday, adding that Washington has communicated its serious concerns to Ankara over the impact of such an offensive on the goal to fight against Islamic State.

"We have urged Turkey against such operations, just as we have urged our Syrian partners against attacks or escalation," a Department spokesperson said in emailed responses to questions.

"We continue to oppose any military action that destabilizes the situation in Syria or violates Iraq’s sovereignty through military actions uncoordinated with the Iraqi government. We also oppose the recent attacks into southern Turkey that have reportedly led to the deaths of multiple civilians," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
4
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022