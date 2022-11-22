U.S. says continues to oppose any military action destabilizing Syria

The United States continues to oppose any military action that destabilizes the situation in Syria, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday, adding that Washington has communicated its serious concerns to Ankara over the impact of such an offensive on the goal to fight against Islamic State.

"We have urged Turkey against such operations, just as we have urged our Syrian partners against attacks or escalation," a Department spokesperson said in emailed responses to questions.

"We continue to oppose any military action that destabilizes the situation in Syria or violates Iraq’s sovereignty through military actions uncoordinated with the Iraqi government. We also oppose the recent attacks into southern Turkey that have reportedly led to the deaths of multiple civilians," the spokesperson said.

