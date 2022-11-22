Left Menu

A court on Tuesday gave Delhi Police permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The variation in the graph when the subject answers the questions are mapped to draw a conclusion.According to the American Psychological Association APA, polygraph tests measure a persons heart rateblood pressure, respiration, and skin conductivity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:32 IST
Delhi Police gets court permission to conduct polygraph test on Poonawala
Aftab Amin Poonawalla in police custody (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A court on Tuesday gave Delhi Police permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala. who allegedly killed and dismembered the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, police sources said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police had moved it application in court on Monday.

''Yes. We have received permission from the Delhi Court to conduct a polygraph test on Poonawala,'' a police official told PTI.

A polygraph test is a non-invasive technique in which no medicine is used. The subject is attached to a machine and questions are asked to him/her about the matter related to any case or incident. The variation in the graph when the subject answers the questions are mapped to draw a conclusion.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), polygraph tests measure a person's ''heart rate/blood pressure, respiration, and skin conductivity''. The purpose of the test is usually to prove whether or not a person committed a crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

