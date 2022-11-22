Left Menu

Man accused of raping 9-yr-old girl arrested in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man has been arrested from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday.

Ishfaq Lone, a resident of Narsoo village, was on the run after relatives of the victim lodged a police complaint in the Udhampur district on November 17 based on which a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and IPC sections, a police official said.

Acting on information, a police team raided a house in Beti Pattan village in Rajouri and nabbed him following a chase, the official added.

