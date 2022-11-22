Left Menu

Iran's Revolutionary Guards hit Kurdish Iranian group in Iraqi Kurdistan - Tasnim

"In today's operation, the base of a separatist terrorist group near Kirkuk, known as the Free Kurdistan Party, was targeted by missiles and kamikaze drones," Tasnim said. Tehran accuses Iranian Kurdish groups taking refuge in Iraq's Kurdistan of fomenting nationwide protests that have gripped Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted on Tuesday a base of what it says are "terrorists" in Iraq's Kurdistan region with missiles and kamikaze drones, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said. "In today's operation, the base of a separatist terrorist group near Kirkuk, known as the Free Kurdistan Party, was targeted by missiles and kamikaze drones," Tasnim said.

Tehran accuses Iranian Kurdish groups taking refuge in Iraq's Kurdistan of fomenting nationwide protests that have gripped Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16.

