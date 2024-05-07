Left Menu

70 percent postal ballot voting completed in Andhra Pradesh: CEO

70 percent postal ballot voting completed in Andhra Pradesh: CEO

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:03 IST
70 percent postal ballot voting completed in Andhra Pradesh: CEO
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday said 70 per cent or 3.03 lakh of the 4.3 lakh postal ballot voters have availed the facility to cast their vote in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

Of the 4.3 lakh eligible employees and voters who applied for this facility, the CEO noted that 3.2 lakh were employees, 40,000 policemen, 28,000 persons eligible under home voting category, 31,000 voters from essential services category and other sector officers.

"However, some employees could not make use of the postal ballot option due to various reasons and for them we have made spot arrangements at their respective facilitation centres on Tuesday and Wednesday," said Meena, addressing a press conference at the Secretariat.

Meena observed that even those employees who did not avail the postal ballot facility until now need not worry as spot arrangements have been made with their respective returning officers.

In case police officials deployed for security arrangements for VVIPs are unable to cast their vote, Meena said they will be given an opportunity on May 9, the last date for the postal ballot process.

He warned that employees who yield to inducements while voting through postal ballot route will be dealt with in a stringent manner, which will include punishing both the persons bribing them as well the employees receiving the bribe.

According to Meena, four persons were arrested at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district for distributing money to postal ballot voters.

Likewise, a constable has been suspended in Anantapur for allegedly going around with a list of employees and distributing money while a few persons have been identified in Ongole for disbursing cash through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) route.

Taking a serious view on this development, the Election Commission directed the local superintendent of police to conduct a comprehensive probe, which resulted in some preliminary information, identifying call data, bank transactions and eight employees.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024