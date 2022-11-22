MP: CBI arrests I-T official for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Mandsaur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an income tax officer for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district.

According to the CBI, the complainant was a manufacturer of electric switches in neighbouring Maharashtra, but the income tax assessment of his firm was being done at the I-T department's office in Mandsaur.

The accused income tax officer had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant and threatened to impose heavy penalties on him and conduct raids if he did not pay the bribe, the probe agency stated in a release.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused, it said.

The arrested accused will be produced before the special judge (CBI) in Indore on Wednesday.

