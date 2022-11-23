Blinken stresses implementing Ethiopia ceasefire on call with PM
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 07:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 07:36 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a call with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday stressed the importance of implementing a ceasefire in the country, where the government and Tigrayan forces have agreed to end fighting.
"The Secretary underscored the importance of immediately implementing the cessation of hostilities agreement, including withdrawal of all foreign forces and concurrent disarmament of the Tigrayan forces," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
- State Department
- Ned Price
- State
- Abiy Ahmed
- Tigrayan
- Ethiopia
