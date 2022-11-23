Russia relaunches production of Soviet-era Moskvich at ex-Renault plant - agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:02 IST
Russia on Wednesday relaunched production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car at French carmaker Renault's former plant in the Russian capital, news agencies reported.
Renault sold its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz in May to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble, but with a six-year option to buy it back. It sold its plant south of Moscow, now renamed the Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, for another rouble.
