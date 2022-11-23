Erdogan says Turkey will launch Syria land operation when convenient

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey's air operations against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria were only the beginning and it will begin a land forces operation there at the most convenient time.

In a speech to his AK Party's lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan said Turkey was more determined than ever to secure its southern border and its operations will ensure the territorial integrity of both Syria and Iraq, where it has also been conducting operations against Kurdish militants.

