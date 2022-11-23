UK top court says Scotland cannot hold independence referendum without UK government's approval
The United Kingdom's top court ruled on Wednesday that the Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence next year without approval from the British parliament, dealing a blow to nationalists.
"The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence," Robert Reed, the president of the UK Supreme Court, said.
