Danish PM says Social Democrats continue talks to form government across political middle
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:51 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark's Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday she would continue talks with her party's main opponent, the Liberal Party, and other parties in a bid to form a new government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- Mette Frederiksen
- Liberal Party
- Social Democratic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-FIFA rejects Denmark request to wear shirts with human rights message
Soccer-Poulsen added to Denmark squad as Hjulmand completes line-up
Health News Roundup: Denmark reports bird flu outbreak on turkey farm, WOAH says; Uganda confirms Ebola case in country's east as outbreak expands and more
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Attorney General sues Commanders owner Snyder, NFL for deceiving fans; Soccer-FIFA rejects Denmark request to wear shirts with human rights message and more
Soccer-Denmark's ambitions at the World Cup have increased, Eriksen says