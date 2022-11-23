China's Zhengzhou city to conduct mass COVID testing in some areas

Eight districts in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou will conduct mass COVID-19 testing for five consecutive days from Nov. 25, state television CCTV reported on Wednesday.

Residents in "high-risk" compounds are required to stay at home, while those living in other areas should not go out unless necessary, CCTV reported.

