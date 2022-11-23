Left Menu

For every tree removed, ensure two are grown: HC to UP govt

The petitioner alleged that in Gram Panchayat Bargawan of Sitapur, the officers were getting trees cut illegally to clear the land for the installation of an overhead water tank and a bore well under Jal Shakti Mission.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 22:00 IST
For every tree removed, ensure two are grown: HC to UP govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to plant two trees in place of every tree removed for the construction work under the Jal Shakti Mission to supply water to people. A Lucknow bench of justices DK Upadhyay and Saurabh Srivastava passed the order on a PIL moved by one Anil Kumar. The petitioner alleged that in Gram Panchayat Bargawan of Sitapur, the officers were getting trees cut illegally to clear the land for the installation of an overhead water tank and a bore well under Jal Shakti Mission. ''In case removal of any tree is inevitable, the same will be done only with requisite statutory permission from the forest department and for one such removal of a tree, two trees shall be planted by the government authorities and it must be ensured they acquire full growth”, said the bench. The state counsel apprised the bench that only five plants were uprooted as it was necessary to clear the area for transportation At this, the bench disposed of the PIL and expressed the hope that the officers would abide by the law. PTI CORR CDN RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022