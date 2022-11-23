For every tree removed, ensure two are grown: HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to plant two trees in place of every tree removed for the construction work under the Jal Shakti Mission to supply water to people. A Lucknow bench of justices DK Upadhyay and Saurabh Srivastava passed the order on a PIL moved by one Anil Kumar. The petitioner alleged that in Gram Panchayat Bargawan of Sitapur, the officers were getting trees cut illegally to clear the land for the installation of an overhead water tank and a bore well under Jal Shakti Mission. ''In case removal of any tree is inevitable, the same will be done only with requisite statutory permission from the forest department and for one such removal of a tree, two trees shall be planted by the government authorities and it must be ensured they acquire full growth”, said the bench. The state counsel apprised the bench that only five plants were uprooted as it was necessary to clear the area for transportation At this, the bench disposed of the PIL and expressed the hope that the officers would abide by the law. PTI CORR CDN RT RT

