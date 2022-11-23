Border violence: Meghalaya hands over forest guard's body to Assam
The body of the forest guard, who was killed in the violence along the disputed border with Meghalaya on Tuesday, was handed over to Assam by the authorities of the neighbouring state, an official said.
The Assam Forest Protection Force personnel, identified as Bidyasing Lekhte, was killed along with five others during the violent clash between civilians from Meghalaya and a team of Assam Police and Forest guards.
Lekhte's body was taken by Meghalaya Police along with the other victims who were from that state.
''The Meghalaya authorities handed over the body in the evening near the border in West Karbi Anglong district. After completing the formalities, we took charge of the body,'' an Assam government official said.
Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at a disputed location in West Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.
