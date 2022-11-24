Left Menu

EC team reviews preparedness for Tripura assembly polls

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-11-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 13:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An Election Commission team reviewed Tripura's preparedness for next year's assembly polls, a senior official said on Thursday.

The team had visited the poll-bound state on Tuesday and Wednesday and held meetings with all the eight district election officers and DSPs, he said.

"All key issues covering electoral roll, special summary revision, EVM/VVPAT, assured minimum facilities at polling stations, manpower management, transportation and law and order were discussed in detail, and feedback was taken from the districts," the official said.

The team also held a separate meeting with various enforcement agencies to ensure strict vigil in the run-up to the elections.

Tripura goes to polls early next year.

