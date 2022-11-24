Malaysia's Muhyiddin calls on Anwar to prove he has majority of lawmakers
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 24-11-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 14:30 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Malaysia's ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin called on Thursday on his rival in Saturday's general election, Anwar Ibrahim, to prove he has a majority in parliament after the country's king appointed Anwar as prime minister.
Muhyiddin said he still believes he has secured a majority for his own coalition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- Anwar
- Anwar Ibrahim
- Muhyiddin Yassin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MALAYSIAN COMPANIES TO SHOWCASE AT ACETECH MUMBAI 2022, THE LEADING BUILDING MATERIALS AND CONSTRUCTION SHOW IN INDIA
Malaysian Businessman and Esports Pioneer Ananth S. Nathan makes bold investment in AFC Wimbledon
Unfazed by scandals, Malaysia's old party seeks win in polls
FACTBOX-Malaysia's prime minister candidates in upcoming poll
Malaysia court dismisses govt bid to forfeit millions in assets linked to ex-PM Najib