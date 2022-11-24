Russia says no contacts planned with United States
Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 14:35 IST
Russia is not planning contact with the United States and did not initiate contact with Washington at the G20 summit in Indonesia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.
He added that contacts with Washington happen over the phone but that they take place through diplomatic channels and not at a presidential level.
