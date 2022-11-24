Left Menu

Russia says no contacts planned with United States

Updated: 24-11-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 14:35 IST
Russia says no contacts planned with United States
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia is not planning contact with the United States and did not initiate contact with Washington at the G20 summit in Indonesia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

He added that contacts with Washington happen over the phone but that they take place through diplomatic channels and not at a presidential level.

