West Bengal: Crude bombs recovered from house in Basudebpur

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 24-11-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 17:17 IST
West Bengal: Crude bombs recovered from house in Basudebpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Six crude bombs were recovered from a house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, police said.

The house in Purbachal Shyamnagar in Basudebpur police station area where the bombs were recovered was let out on rent, they said.

An investigation was underway, they added.

Around a month back, a huge quantity of explosives was found in the nearby Keotia Shyamnagar area. About 50 kg of potassium nitrate and 50 kg of arsenic sulphide were found, police said.

Three persons were arrested then, they said.

Over the last few weeks, crude bombs have been recovered from different parts of the state. Panchayat elections in the state are due early next year.

