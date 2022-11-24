Russia says 50 POWs freed by Ukraine in prisoner exchange
Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:08 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukraine had released 50 Russian soldiers who had been captured, in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides.
Earlier on Thursday, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Donetsk region said Russia would also release 50 captured Ukrainians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukraine
- defence ministry
- Ukrainians
- Donetsk
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Commerce's Raimondo vows continued support in talks with Ukraine economy minister
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine promises not to give up 'a single centimetre' to Russia in east
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy says Ukraine will not yield one centimetre
Ukraine seeks G20 focus on Russian deportations of children
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine promises not to give up 'a single centimetre' to Russia in east