Man gets 10-year jail for rape

A court sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment on Thursday for raping a woman in Haryana's Gurugram district two years ago.

Additional district and sessions judge Rahul Bishnoi also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Prakash.

The accused and the woman's husband were working in the same private firm, due to which he visited her house in Manesar regularly, according to the woman's complaint.

On June 2, 2020, when her husband was on duty, Prakash was on leave and came to her house and raped her. He also threatened to kill her husband and family if she reveals the incident.

The woman did not tell her husband out of fear, Prakash started harassing her. He would repeatedly call her and threaten to rape her again, the complaint stated.

Prakash was subsequently arrested under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code after a complaint was lodged on September 3, 2020.

