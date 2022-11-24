Man gets capital punishment for raping daughter
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:40 IST
A court in Haryana's Sirsa district sentenced a man to death on Thursday for raping his 11-year-old daughter two years ago.
Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Kumar awarded the capital punishment to the man under Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
On September 28, 2020, the girl had accused her father of raping her, following a case was registered at the Sirsa women police station.
On September 29, 2020, the police arrested the accused and investigated the matter. PTI SUN HMB
