BJP MP's gunman shoots dead woman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur; surrenders
A police constable shot dead a 60-year-old woman in his neighbourhood and wounded her son in a row over an old rivalry in Bharatpur district on Thursday, police said. He said that the seriously injured Saheb Singh has been referred to Jaipur.
The accused, Nitesh Kumar, a gunman attached with BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli, later surrendered before the police.
Bharatpur District Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said that the Rajasthan Police gunman surrendered at Bayana Police Station and was taken into custody. Weir Police Station House Officer Sumer Singh said that BJP MP Ranjita Koli's gunman Nitesh opened fire at Jamuna Devi and her 35-year-old son Saheb Singh, living in the neighbourhood due to old enmity in a state of intoxication.
Jamuna Devi died during treatment. He said that the seriously injured Saheb Singh has been referred to Jaipur.
