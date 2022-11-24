Left Menu

BJP MP's gunman shoots dead woman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur; surrenders

A police constable shot dead a 60-year-old woman in his neighbourhood and wounded her son in a row over an old rivalry in Bharatpur district on Thursday, police said. He said that the seriously injured Saheb Singh has been referred to Jaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:59 IST
BJP MP's gunman shoots dead woman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur; surrenders
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable shot dead a 60-year-old woman in his neighbourhood and wounded her son in a row over an old rivalry in Bharatpur district on Thursday, police said. The accused, Nitesh Kumar, a gunman attached with BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli, later surrendered before the police.

Bharatpur District Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said that the Rajasthan Police gunman surrendered at Bayana Police Station and was taken into custody. Weir Police Station House Officer Sumer Singh said that BJP MP Ranjita Koli's gunman Nitesh opened fire at Jamuna Devi and her 35-year-old son Saheb Singh, living in the neighbourhood due to old enmity in a state of intoxication.

Jamuna Devi died during treatment. He said that the seriously injured Saheb Singh has been referred to Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022