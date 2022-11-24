Argentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months

Argentina's Economy minister Sergio Massa said on Thursday that the government was readying to send a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bill to Congress in the coming southern summer months, amid a push to create a major gas export sector in the country.

Massa also said that Argentina's economy is likely to grow next year above the 2% forecast in the official 2023 budget.

