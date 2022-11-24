Argentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months
Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:49 IST
Argentina's Economy minister Sergio Massa said on Thursday that the government was readying to send a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bill to Congress in the coming southern summer months, amid a push to create a major gas export sector in the country.
Massa also said that Argentina's economy is likely to grow next year above the 2% forecast in the official 2023 budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergio Massa
- Argentina
- Massa
- Congress
Advertisement