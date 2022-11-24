Fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:58 IST
A major fire broke out at a wholesale market in the Bhagirath Palace area of Chandni Chowk in north Delhi Thursday evening, officials said.
The fire-fighting operation was underway and there was no report of injury to anyone yet, they said.
According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into action.
Preliminary inquiry has suggested that the fire started at a shop and spread to adjacent shops in the market.
The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained.
