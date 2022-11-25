Nigerian gunmen kidnap 60 in latest attack in the northwest
Please (tell) the government to act and bring justice to us," said Abdulkarim Haruna, whose wife was kidnapped. The residents said 19 people were killed on Tuesday when gunmen attacked Ryuji community in Zamfara's Zurmi local government area, which is adjacent to Kaura Namoda.
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigerian gunmen kidnapped at least 60 people in a remote community in northwestern Zamfara state who were mostly women observing Prophet Muhammad's birthday, residents said on Thursday in the latest wave of abductions to hit the state. Armed gangs are rife across the country's northwest where they rob or kidnap for ransom, and violence has been increasing as thinly stretched security forces often fail to stop attacks.
That has raised concern about whether residents in the region will be able to vote in the February presidential poll to choose a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is constitutionally barred from running again. Two residents said gunmen on motorbikes arrived in the Magami Tandu community of the Kaura Namoda local government area on Wednesday evening and shot sporadically.
They took mostly women who were observing Mawlid - a celebration of Prophet Muhammad's birthday, which is held between the end of September to the end of November in Nigeria's mainly northern Muslim states, the residents said "On a daily basis there is killing or abduction, which is leaving us homeless. Please (tell) the government to act and bring justice to us," said Abdulkarim Haruna, whose wife was kidnapped.
The residents said 19 people were killed on Tuesday when gunmen attacked Ryuji community in Zamfara's Zurmi local government area, which is adjacent to Kaura Namoda. Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu could not be reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muhammadu Buhari
- Muslim
- Prophet
- Prophet Muhammad's
- Nigeria
- Muhammad
- Nigerian
ALSO READ
7 killed as Philippine troops clash with Muslim rebels
Nehru showed "magnanimity" to include RSS leader in his Cabinet, says KPCC chief; draws flak from Muslim League, CPI(M)
Modi govt working to empower Pasmanda Muslims: UP Dy-CM
99% Muslims in India are Hindustani by their ancestry, culture and motherland: RSS leader
Nehru showed "magnanimity" to include RSS leader in his Cabinet, says KPCC chief; draws flak from Muslim League, CPI(M)