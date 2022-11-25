Soccer-Brazil will wait to assess Neymar's ankle injury - team doctor

Brazil will wait 24-48 hours before they assess Neymar's ankle after the forward was injured during their 2-0 win over Serbia in their World Cup opener on Thursday, team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said.

"Tomorrow we will have a new assessment. Now we need to wait, we cannot make premature comments about his evolution," he told reporters.

