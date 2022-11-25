Left Menu

10 killed, 9 injured in apartment fire in northwest China's Xinjiang province

At least 10 people were killed and nine others injured in a fire at a high-rise residential building in Urumqi, the capital of northwest Chinas Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Friday.The fire broke out on Thursday night at a residential building in the community of Tianshan District in Urumqi.The blaze was put out in about three hours, officials said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 09:53 IST
10 killed, 9 injured in apartment fire in northwest China's Xinjiang province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

At least 10 people were killed and nine others injured in a fire at a high-rise residential building in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Friday.

The fire broke out on Thursday night at a residential building in the community of Tianshan District in Urumqi.

The blaze was put out in about three hours, officials said. Ten people died despite emergency treatment.

The injuries sustained by 9 others are not life-threatening, officials said. Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out at a cloth manufacturing plant in central China's Henan province which killed 38 people and injured two others.

Preliminary investigation revealed that sparks during welding operations caused the fire, igniting cotton fabric in the factory.

In August 2015, over 170 people were killed and 700 injured when blasts ripped through a warehouse in Tianjin Port where large amounts of toxic chemicals were stored, including around 700 tonnes of sodium cyanide.

China suffers frequent deadly fires and industrial accidents which are often the result of negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022