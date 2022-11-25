Swedish prosecutor requests espionage suspect remain in custody

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Friday it had requested that a person arrested in Stockholm on suspicion of gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and an unidentified foreign power remain in custody.

A second person arrested at the same time during an operation on Tuesday has been released pending further inquiries, the authority said in a statement. Security police and prosecutors have not said which foreign country was believed to have been targeted, or whether the suspects are Swedish or foreign nationals.

The security police on Tuesday said the investigation was not connected to any other of its ongoing probes. A detention hearing will take place later on Friday, the court handling the case said.

In a separate and unrelated case, two brothers went on trial in Stockholm on Friday charged with gross espionage in Sweden on behalf of Russia.

