Left Menu

HC asks Delhi govt to ensure compliance with anti-manual scavenging law

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 16:52 IST
HC asks Delhi govt to ensure compliance with anti-manual scavenging law
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Friday directed the Delhi government to ensure strict compliance wit the statutory provisions of the Employment As Manual Scavengers And Their Rehabilitation Act and the rules framed under it.

The high court noted the affidavits filed on record make it clear that the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis (DCSK) is investigating, examining and monitoring all matters relating to the safeguards to be provided to Safai Karamcharis residing in Delhi, as provided under the Act and the Constitution of India, and a periodical assessment is also carried out by the commission.

“The government shall also keep in mind the various recommendations submitted by the DCSK from time to time and shall take a decision positively within a period of 60 days of any such recommendation being made by the commission to the government,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The court’s order came while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Harnam Singh, a social activist and former chairman of DCSK, raising concern about sanitation workers in the national capital.

The plea had sought direction to DCSK to act and fulfil its responsibilities enshrined under the Constitution, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act and The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act.

Besides, it had also sought health insurance and medical facilities to all sanitation workers as well as their families in the city.

The bench, in its order, said, “In the considered opinion of this court, Delhi government does not have any other choice except to implement the statutory provisions as contained under the provisions of Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers And Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder. ''Therefore, the respondent government is directed to ensure strict compliance of the statutory provisions as contained in the Act of 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder.” It said no further orders are required to be passed in the present PIL. There have been a number of incidents in the national capital where sanitation workers have died while cleaning sewers without adequate protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022