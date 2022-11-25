Left Menu

Australian's bag stolen from NJP railway station recovered

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 25-11-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:16 IST
The GRP on Friday recovered a bag stolen from an Australian citizen in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station two weeks ago, an official said.

The authorities contacted the Australian embassy about the recovery as Rubel Jonathan Petly, who lodged a complaint with the GRP after losing the bag containing a tab and camera, had already left India.

New Jalpaiguri GRP inspector in charge Anupam Majumdar said that following an investigation, the bag was recovered from two persons.

The two were arrested at the railway station in connection with the theft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

