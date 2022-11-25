Left Menu

Man hacked to death by suspected Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:49 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 48-year-old man was hacked to death in Odisha's Kalahandi district by suspected Maoists, who left a poster next to his body claiming that they avenged the murder of a fellow cadre's father, a police officer said. Lalbati Majhi, a resident of Panchkul village in Kalahandi, was found lying in a pool of blood near his house on Thursday with his throat slit, the officer said.

Majhi's niece, Kuni, is an active member of the CPI(Maoist), the local police officer said.

Lalbati allegedly killed his brother-in-law and Kuni's father, according to the poster, which seemed to have been issued by Bansadhara-Ghumsur-Nagabali (BGN) division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the officer said.

It further cautioned "police informers" against "dire consequences".

Kalahandi SP Abhilash G, in a press release, said that there was ''strong revenge motive'' behind the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

