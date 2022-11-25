Left Menu

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 18:01 IST
Child found dead in Hamirpur, locals claim mauled by dogs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a two-year-old girl was found in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur town on Friday morning, police said.

While the locals claimed that the girl was mauled by stray dogs, the investigation into the cause of death is still underway, they said.

The body of the minor, who was missing since Thursday night, was found near near a thatched hut, they said, adding the victim's family is a resident of Bhagat Nagar in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated from all angles to find the cause of death, SHO Sanjeev Gautam said.

The people of the town expressed concern over the free movement of stray dogs for the past six months and alleged that no action had been taken by the authorities concerned.

