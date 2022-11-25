Left Menu

Pakistan to repay $1 bln bond early: c.bank chief

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 25-11-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 19:14 IST
Pakistan will repay a $1 billion international bond on Dec. 2, three days before its due date, the governor of Pakistan central bank told a briefing on Friday.

There has been growing uncertainty about the ability of Pakistan to meet external financing obligations with the country in the midst of an economic crisis and recovering from devastating floods that killed over 1,700 people.

The bond repayment, which matures on Dec. 5, totals $1.08 billion, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad told a briefing, according to two analysts who were present.

