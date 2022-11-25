Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street mixed at open with Black Friday sales in focus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at the open on Friday, with investors closely monitoring the major retailers as Black Friday sales began against the backdrop of stubbornly high inflation and worries about a potential recession next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.0 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34213.04. The S&P 500 fell 3.9 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4023.34​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.3 points, or 0.48%, to 11231 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Britain's Black Friday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

