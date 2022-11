Ukraine's Zelenskiy: spoke to European Commission chief, discussed energy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said he had spoken to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and discussed cooperation on ensuring energy stability for his country.

Zelenskiy made the comments in a Twitter post but did not give details. He also said he had thanked von der Leyen for starting work on a fresh sanctions package against Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)