Ukraine's Zelenskiy: spoke to European Commission chief, discussed energy

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-11-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 22:50 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said he had spoken to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and discussed cooperation on ensuring energy stability for his country.

Zelenskiy made the comments in a Twitter post but did not give details. He also said he had thanked von der Leyen for starting work on a fresh sanctions package against Russia.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

