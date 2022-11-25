Ukraine's Zelenskiy: spoke to European Commission chief, discussed energy
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-11-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 22:50 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said he had spoken to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and discussed cooperation on ensuring energy stability for his country.
Zelenskiy made the comments in a Twitter post but did not give details. He also said he had thanked von der Leyen for starting work on a fresh sanctions package against Russia.
